Walmart COBRA Suit Fizzles After Class Cert. Bid Falls Flat

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Former Walmart employees have dropped a suit accusing the retail giant of failing to properly inform them that they could keep their health care coverage after their employment ended, just days after their push to certify a massive, nationwide class came up short. Jamie Bryant, Curtis Baker and Dawn Smith, along with Walmart Inc., on Friday filed a joint stipulation to dismiss the suit over the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act notices, and U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez signed off on the request the same day. The stipulation came two days after U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan E. Goodman said the...

