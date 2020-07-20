FCC Approves Rules To Fix Broadband Mapping Gaps

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has adopted rules to improve broadband availability maps, identify connectivity gaps in the U.S. and locate where funding is needed to remedy the digital divide, in an effort to implement the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability Act that Congress enacted in March. On Thursday, the FCC outlined how it would implement key provisions of the Broadband DATA Act, which aims to retool the way broadband data is collected, verified and reported by making the commission collect and disseminate granular broadband service availability data. The act was passed to help the FCC improve the quality of data, much...

