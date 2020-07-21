Claims Court Won't Rethink Implied License Ruling For TSA

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 12:18 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims said patent holder SecurityPoint Holdings gave it no basis to reconsider its March ruling that the Transportation Security Agency had an implied license to use SecurityPoint trays at airport security checkpoints. Judge Eric G. Bruggink on Friday rejected SecurityPoint's contention that he wrongly determined that the company wasn't coerced into accepting the TSA's offer of a "bin advertising program," in which SecurityPoint would contract with individual airport operators in exchange for the right to advertise on the trays, after the TSA rejected its proposal for a nationwide license. Judge Bruggink said SecurityPoint's disagreement with how...

