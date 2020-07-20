NYCLU Sues For Info On Child Refugee Atty Policy Change

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The New York Civil Liberties Union filed a freedom-of-information suit Monday seeking details from the Trump administration about what the rights group calls a stealth move to cut back on access to lawyers for unaccompanied immigrant children in federal custody. The Manhattan federal court suit says the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which is part of the Administration for Children and Families inside the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, enacted new guidance in February that makes it harder for thousands of vulnerable children to meet privately with a lawyer. "ORR issued guidance announcing a policy change regarding the terms under...

