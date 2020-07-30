Calif. Chief Cyber Crimes Prosecutor Jumps To Halpern May

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Halpern May Ybarra Gelberg LLP has picked the former chief of the cyber and intellectual property crimes section at the U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles to head its new cybersecurity and data privacy practice group. Ryan White began work at the 18-member firm July 20. He spent nearly a decade at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, where for the last several years he led the prosecution of high-stakes cybercrimes, including the conviction of five defendants involved in the 2014 celebrity nude photo leak known as "Celebgate." "Given the current cyberthreat landscape, my goal is to leverage...

