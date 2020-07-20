Trucking Firm Inks $28M Deal To End Driver Wage Action

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Missouri-based trucking company New Prime Inc. has agreed to pay up to $28 million to settle claims it illegally cheated thousands of drivers out of their wages, wrapping up a protracted case that the U.S. Supreme Court upheld last year. The settlement, which was filed in Massachusetts federal court on Monday, would resolve a proposed class of truck drivers' five-year-old suit alleging New Prime broke federal and state labor laws by refusing to pay them for attending training sessions and compensating similarly-situated employees unevenly. If the pact is approved, New Prime will pay $21 million off the bat, with the rest...

