Ex-Fox News Host Accused Of Rape In New Harassment Suit 

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Fox News fired a contributor after she was allegedly raped by ousted host Ed Henry and complained about toxic workplace culture, while a female guest lost out on a full-time job after refusing an advance from Tucker Carlson and enduring harassment by Sean Hannity, according to a lawsuit filed Monday. A new lawsuit filed against Fox News alleges that ousted host Ed Henry, left, raped a former Fox contributor. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) In their Manhattan federal court complaint, former Fox contributors Jennifer Eckhart and Cathy Areu accuse Fox News of continuing to condone sexual harassment and misconduct in the...

