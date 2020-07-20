7th Circ. Says Fund Entitled To $1.5M Malpractice Settlement

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A medical benefits dependent was correctly ordered to turn over a $1.5 million settlement she'd received in a medical malpractice suit over surgical bills that were covered by her father's plan, the Seventh Circuit said on Monday. A three-judge panel rejected Shelby Haynes' argument that she shouldn't have to turn her settlement proceeds over to the Central States, Southeast and Southwest Areas Health and Welfare Fund, because she was merely a beneficiary under her father's benefits plan and never agreed to reimburse the fund for covering her medical bills. The U.S. Supreme Court has "repeatedly held" that fiduciaries like the fund...

