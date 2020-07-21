The Biggest Telecom Developments Of 2020: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The first half of 2020 has been packed with legal and policy developments in the telecom industry, including major moves to keep consumers online during a pandemic, national security crackdowns on Chinese-owned telecom companies and efforts to free up more airwaves for commercial use. Here Law360 recaps some of the most prominent Federal Communications Commission actions, other regulatory activity and court cases so far this year. Pandemic Response As Americans moved to largely working and learning from home in March, both the FCC and internet service providers were under immense pressure to make sure U.S. networks didn't sag under the strain....

