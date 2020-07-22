Gaming Co. Asks High Court To Affirm Okla. Tax Ruling

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Video Gaming Technologies Inc. has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to deny an Oklahoma county's petition for a review of a state high court decision blocking the county from taxing equipment the company leases to tribal casinos, saying the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act preempts the tax. VGT, a Tennessee-based subsidiary of Aristocrat Technologies Inc., argued Monday that the unanimous Oklahoma Supreme Court properly applied a multifactored balancing test laid out in the U.S. high court's 1980 decision in White Mountain Apache Tribe v. Bracker when it found that Rogers County could not tax the company's property at the Cherokee Nation's...

