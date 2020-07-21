Lockheed Unit Settles Suit That Said Drones Were Defective

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Lockheed Martin Corp. subsidiary has settled its contract dispute with mapping and measurement technology retailer Geoshack Inc., which accused the aerospace and defense giant of refusing to repair or refund faulty drones, for an undisclosed amount in Texas federal court. In a dismissal order Monday, U.S. District Judge A. Joe Fish called for all claims in the case to be dropped with prejudice and noted that both companies would pay their own legal fees. The order followed a settlement conference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Renee Harris Toliver in mid-June. The settlement talks, originally scheduled for April, were delayed by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS