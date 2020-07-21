Texas Judge Says Attys Can Stay In Rival Locker Co. Suit

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 1:42 PM EDT) -- A Texas state court judge ruled Tuesday that two Brackett & Ellis PC attorneys can continue to represent a Lone Star State-based boutique locker company in its trade secrets misappropriation case against its archrival, denying a bid to disqualify them for allegedly helping the company threaten the archrival's potential customers. Hollman Court Systems LLC, doing business as Hollman Inc., requested the disqualification July 14, claiming a recently obtained letter printed on Brackett & Ellis letterhead shows that firm attorneys Joseph F. Cleveland Jr. and Angelique M. McCall are part of a purported scheme by Longhorn Locker Co. LLC to tortiously interfere...

