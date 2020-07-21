Namenda Buyers Want Cert. In Pay-For-Delay Fight

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Drug buyers who claim that a slew of pharmaceutical companies conspired to keep a generic version of the brand name Alzheimer's drug Namenda off the market are asking a New York federal court to sign off on their class action. The end payors have asked U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon to grant them certification so they can continue pursuing their claims against the companies that have not yet settled out. While their request was originally made earlier this month, a public version of the filing only hit the docket Monday. "The core issues in this case — the unlawfulness of defendants'...

