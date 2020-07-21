Honda Buyers Sued Too Soon In AC Defect Case, Judge Says

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed a suit over an alleged defect in the air conditioning systems of recent model-year Honda Civics, saying the car buyers brought their proposed class action before seeing whether they could sort out the issue directly with Honda. U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Stanton said Monday that it was too early to properly evaluate the customers' claims against American Honda Motor Co. Inc. and Honda North America Inc. "Plaintiffs take issue with Honda's response to an alleged defect, but they rushed to file their amended complaint before Honda's response could play out, asking the court to deal...

