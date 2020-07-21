Delaware Federal Court Won't Suspend Sandusky Prosecutor

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The Delaware federal court declined Monday to match the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's year-and-a-day suspension of former prosecutor Frank G. Fina for violating rules of professional conduct during a grand jury probe of convicted child sex offender Jerry Sandusky, reasoning that others received lesser or no sanctions at all. In a per curiam decision, Delaware federal judges lifted the court's earlier, automatic imposition of Pennsylvania's suspension, concluding that an exception should apply in connection with Fina's actions during a grand jury proceeding in 2012. While Pennsylvania ordered Fina's suspension earlier this year, neighboring Delaware's federal court, the opinion noted, was not bound...

