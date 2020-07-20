USC Can't Force Insurer To Arbitrate $215M Sex Abuse Deal

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 11:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge declined Monday to send to arbitration a suit from an insurance company seeking to dodge covering part of a University of Southern California $215 million class action settlement stemming from sexual abuse allegations against a former USC gynecologist. U.S. District Judge Dean D. Pregerson agreed with Arch Specialty Insurance Co.'s assertion that it never agreed to arbitrate potential disputes with USC when it sold the school an excess medical malpractice insurance policy. USC is attempting to draw on the policy to help pay for its class action settlement to resolve claims alleging Dr. George Tyndall sexually abused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS