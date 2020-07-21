Marshalls, HomeGoods Employees Reach $31.5M Wage Deal

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT) -- The parent company of discount retailers Marshalls, HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx will shell out $31.5 million to settle claims it violated federal labor laws by shorting some assistant managers on overtime pay, according to a deal proposed Monday in Massachusetts federal court. Attorneys for the HomeGoods and Marshalls workers say it's the second-largest settlement sum for a Fair Labor Standards Act collective action in the First Circuit. The deal with The TJX Companies Inc. — which now goes before U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs for approval — would send a third of the total amount to the team of lawyers...

