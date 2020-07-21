Trump Administration's Abortion Billing Regs Struck Down

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has shut down a Trump administration rule requiring Obamacare insurers to send separate bills to consumers for abortion services premiums, saying the government hadn't explained why the policy shift was necessary. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler on Monday granted summary judgment to a coalition of state attorneys general challenging the rule, finding that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services violated the Administrative Procedure Act by illegally revising an Affordable Care Act provision that governs requirements for private insurers covering abortion services for which federal funding is prohibited. "HHS did not identify any reasons why it...

