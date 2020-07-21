Pipeline Shutdown Shouldn't Be Paused, Tribes Tell DC Circ.

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Tribes on Monday urged the D.C. Circuit not to halt a court-ordered closure of the Dakota Access pipeline while it reviews the shutdown order, blasting claims of potential economic "devastation" from the Trump administration and the pipeline's operator as overblown. The appeals court has already issued an administrative stay of a July 6 order from U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg that directed Dakota Access operator Energy Transfer LP to close the pipeline and drain it of oil by Aug. 5 in order to mull an extended stay request from the company and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. But the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS