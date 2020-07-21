WaPo Says Trump Libel Suit Lacks Evidence Of 'Actual Malice'

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Washington Post fired back at President Donald Trump's reelection campaign over its recent defamation suit, telling a D.C. federal judge that the two opinion pieces being challenged are constitutionally protected statements of opinion under federal and New York law and that the complaint runs counter to the First Amendment. The Post late Monday asserted this view in a 47-page motion urging U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to dismiss the complaint. The publication argued that the articles by left-leaning commentators Greg Sargent and Paul Waldman were "clearly labeled" as opinions based on facts disclosed in the Mueller report and an ABC News interview...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS