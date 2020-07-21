Cisco Wins Bid To Block Sales By Alleged Counterfeiters

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge issued a temporary restraining order Monday against a group of Chinese companies accused of appropriating Cisco Systems Inc.'s trademarks to sell substandard products to hospitals and military clients. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila signed an order granting Cisco's motion for a TRO just days after the tech giant filed a complaint alleging Shenzhen Usource Technology Co., Shenzhen Warex Technologies Co. Ltd. and Warex Technologies Ltd. have been marketing and advertising transceivers bearing Cisco's branding in order to pass them off to unsuspecting customers as Cisco products. The Chinese companies are barred from marketing and selling transceivers...

