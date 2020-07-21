No Double Dipping For Back Wages, Mass. High Court Says

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Employees cannot recover back pay under two different Massachusetts wage laws because doing so would amount to double dipping with the same set of allegations, the state's top court ruled Tuesday. The Supreme Judicial Court reversed a lower court decision and disagreed with guidance from state Attorney General Maura Healey in finding that a group of "shakers" who loaded waste into trucks and operated hydraulic levers for American Waste Services LLC are entitled to damages only under the Prevailing Wage Act. That act applies only to those working on certain public works projects. The workers could not recoup damages under the...

