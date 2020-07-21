Peru's Initial Objections Rejected In Mine Pollution Claim

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal will allow U.S billionaire Ira Rennart's Renco Group Inc. to pursue claims over environmental contamination at a smelting and refining complex in the Andes mountains of Peru, rejecting the country's arguments that the claim violated the timing requirements of the underlying treaty. The tribunal majority agreed with Renco that the clock on possible claims had stopped running while the minerals and metals company was pursuing arbitration relating to the dispute before a different arbitral body from 2011 until 2016, a proceeding it ultimately lost on jurisdictional grounds. Peru claimed that Renco had missed the three-year window to file...

