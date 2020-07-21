3rd Circ. Denies Rehearing To Egg Buyers In Antitrust Fight

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit said Monday that it would not take a second look at egg buyers' efforts to overturn a jury's finding that a major producer had not broken the law by participating in a conspiracy to reduce the supply of eggs. In June, a three-judge panel refused to revive the allegations against Rose Acre Farms, who the plaintiffs — a class of restaurants and wholesalers — had alleged should have been presumed liable when it admitted to restricting the egg supply. In a brief, two-page order, the appellate court said none of the judges who initially decided the appeal had...

