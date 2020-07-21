Virgin Asks 9th Circ. To Ax $6M Atty Fee In Wage Spat

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Alaska Airlines and Virgin America asked the Ninth Circuit Monday to vacate nearly $6 million in fees awarded to attorneys for a certified class of flight attendants who won $77 million in a long-running dispute over pay and rest breaks. Virgin America Inc., which merged with Alaska Airlines Inc., filed an opening brief with the Ninth Circuit claiming that U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar in January signed off on $5.7 million in fees for the plaintiffs' attorneys without digging into whether their hours and calculations were properly justified. The attorneys, who initially requested $13.2 million, but were awarded less than...

