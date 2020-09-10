GSA Says Huawei Ban Waivers Are A 'Last Resort'

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- The General Services Administration cautioned federal contractors in a Thursday meeting on the so-called Huawei ban that they'd have to clear a high bar to be exempted from the government-wide restriction on the use of certain Chinese technology. GSA senior policy analyst Michael Thompson walked industry actors through the two avenues for federal contractors to obtain waivers for the ban on Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. equipment during a virtual webinar on the regulation, which went into effect Aug. 13. The Director of National Intelligence may exempt contractors entirely for national security reasons, or agency heads may issue waivers giving contractors more...

