House Approves TikTok Ban For All Federal Devices

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives easily approved a Republican lawmaker's measure that blocks all federal employees from using TikTok on government-issued devices, as the Chinese video-sharing app faces growing scrutiny over its privacy practices and potential national security risks. The one-page provision, tucked among a package of amendments that passed Monday on a bipartisan 336-71 vote, states that no federal employee or official "may download or use TikTok or any successor application ... on any device issued by the United States or a government corporation." This would add to bans already imposed in recent months by the U.S. Department of Defense,...

