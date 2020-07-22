No Traction In Tire Tread Defect Suit, 9th Circ. Holds

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 1:06 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit won't let a class of truck owners revive their suit alleging that TBC Corp. and Dynamic Tire Corp. sold defective tires, agreeing with the trial court that the class's expert failed to link his analysis to any defect. In a memorandum order filed Tuesday, the three-judge panel rejected an appeal by named plaintiffs Julie Hamilton, Lyle McLean, Nestor Diaz and Sam Flowers, saying the district court didn't abuse its discretion by throwing out the expert's testimony because the expert was unable to articulate the basis for his opinion. In January 2019, U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee threw...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS