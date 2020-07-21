Yahoo Data Breach MDL Attys Get $23M In Cut Fee Award

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge approved a $117.5 million deal Tuesday to resolve multidistrict litigation involving 194 million class members over Yahoo's multiple data breaches and awarded class counsel $23 million in fees, declining to award the full $30 million they requested. In an 86-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh signed off on the settlement allotting class counsel $23 million in fees and $1.48 million in costs, while class representatives received between $2,500 and $7,500 in service awards. In rejecting class counsel's bid for $30 million in fees, Judge Koh recognized that their requested fee amount met the 25% benchmark typically awarded...

