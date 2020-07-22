Sutter Health Accused Of Mishandling Huge Retirement Plan

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Sutter Health has been hit with a proposed class action in California federal court accusing the hospital chain of costing its workers' retirement plan millions of dollars by keeping low-performing investment options in the plan and not properly scrutinizing its portfolio. A group of former Sutter Health 403(b) Savings Plan participants filed a complaint Tuesday claiming that Sutter Health flouted the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The plaintiffs say that since July 21, 2014, the plan has had over $2.1 billion in assets, and that in 2018 it actually had $3.6 billion, which made the plan one of the biggest in...

