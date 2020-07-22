Chicago Hotel, Employees Reach $1.1M Biometric Data Deal

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Loews Chicago Hotel has reached a $1.05 million settlement with a former employee to end litigation over her proposed class claims that the company's time-tracking practices violated its workers' biometric privacy rights, according to federal court records. Ex-employee Tekita Bryant asked U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle to preliminarily approve her deal with Loews Chicago Hotel Inc. and conditionally certify a class of more than 1,200 Loews employees who were allegedly required to scan their fingerprints to track work time without first consenting to the practice. Loews and its parent company deny Bryant's claims of misconduct and liability and any allegation they...

