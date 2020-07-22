DLA Piper, Fox Rothschild Sued Over Alleged Ponzi Ties

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Investors in a Florida real estate company, which the SEC accused of operating as a $170 million Ponzi scheme, have filed suit against a DLA Piper attorney, his firm and his previous firm, Fox Rothschild LLP, over his role in preparing the company's offering documents. The complaint filed in Florida federal court on Tuesday claims that Paul Wassgren was a knowing participant in the illegal sale of securities offered by EquiAlt LLC, a firm sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in February for allegedly operating as a massive Ponzi scheme. The SEC said more than 1,100 investors were duped...

