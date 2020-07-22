Energy Co. Sued Over Tanked $125M Schlumberger Deal

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- An Energy Recovery Inc. investor has accused the oil and gas technology maker in New York federal court of hiding problems with a licensing deal worth more than $125 million between it and oil giant Schlumberger that allegedly tanked the company's stock price when the deal was terminated. Stockholder Frank Visser claimed in a proposed class action Tuesday that Energy Recovery and its past and current executives concealed differences of opinion with Schlumberger Technology Corp. over the commercialization of Energy Recovery's hydraulic pumping system. Consequently, investors were blindsided when Schlumberger's 15-year licensing agreement for the VorTeq system was abruptly terminated after...

