NJ Justices Order Town To Redo Dam Repair Cost Formula

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Assessments on properties in a New Jersey township made to pay for a private dam renovation at a beach club were arbitrary and determined without a clear methodology, the New Jersey Supreme Court has ruled. At issue were assessments levied by the Township of Sparta council to pay for a $725,000 loan from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's Dam, Lake and Stream Project Fund, which was backed financially by the municipality. The assessments were made on properties within a so-called reserve near Glen Lake Beach Club Inc., which owned the dam and purported to offer as a benefit automatic...

