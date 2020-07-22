Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

OSHA Will Fork Over Reams Of Data To End Watchdog's Suit

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 1:46 PM EDT) -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has agreed to turn over 237,000 disclosures about workplace injuries and illnesses that businesses were required to submit under an Obama-era regulation, resolving a suit waged by watchdog group Public Citizen.

OSHA agreed Monday to provide the electronic records in accordance with the 2016 rule that requires some employers to submit information about workplace injuries to a public database, just weeks after a federal magistrate concluded that the records weren't confidential.

While OSHA had until this week to challenge that finding, it decided to produce the records. U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan on Monday...

