ICE Still Not Obeying Asylum Parole Order, DC Judge Says

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- After twice ordering immigration officials in New Orleans to stop ignoring a government policy that allows detained asylum-seekers to be paroled, a D.C. federal judge said that "troubling" data still points toward noncompliance. "Staggering" and "pretty terrible" are just two of the ways U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg has described the parole data turned over to the court by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement so far this year, and Wednesday the judge added "troubling" to the list. As a result, Judge Boasberg ruled that the government would have to submit to discovery to help the asylum seekers' attorneys suss out...

