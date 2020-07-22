Google Women Seek 11,000-Member Class In Pay Gap Battle

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Female former Google employees claiming the tech giant systematically paid women thousands of dollars less than their male peers fired off a bid late Tuesday to certify a class of nearly 11,000 women they say also deserve recompense. The four women helming the three-year-old case told a California state judge that evidence they've gathered proves that for years, Google assigned female employees lower-tier positions and undercut their salaries. The problem stems from Google's now-retired practice of asking candidates about their salary history and persists because the company has done nothing to correct its course, according to an attorney for the Google...

