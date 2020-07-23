Texas Not The Place For Instagram Influencer Image Fight

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Dallas-based fashion influencer platform RewardStyle can't use Texas courts to force rival company ShopStyle to participate in a pre-suit deposition related to its claim that ShopStyle sold products using photos that had generated $500 million in sales for RewardStyle, a Texas appellate court held. Reversing a trial judge, a three-judge Fifth Court of Appeals panel held Tuesday that ShopStyle's nationally accessible website doesn't establish sufficient connections to the state. Establishing minimum contacts in Texas to trigger jurisdiction requires more than "random, fortuitous, or attenuated" contact, and RewardStyle failed to make allegations specific to Texas customers and residents, the court said. ShopStyle, formerly...

