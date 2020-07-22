2nd Circ. Can't Second-Guess Nigerian Courts, Oil Co. Says

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- An effort by Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell to enforce a $2.7 billion arbitration award against Nigeria's state-owned oil company asks the Second Circuit to second-guess Nigeria's judicial system, where the award was set aside, the Nigerian company said. In its reply brief filed Tuesday, Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. said Exxon and Shell base their arguments on an "extraordinary and false premise: that this court can and should take on the job of supervising the integrity of the Nigerian judicial system, and sit in judgment of the Nigerian courts' determinations on how Nigerian tax disputes must be resolved under Nigerian law." At issue...

