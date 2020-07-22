TTAB Says Sky Group Can't Block 'Sky Cinemas' Trademark

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled Tuesday that Comcast's Sky Group can't block a movie theater from registering its "Sky Cinema" name as a trademark. The board ruled that the name — used by a single Texas cinema — was similar to Sky's registered "Sky News" trademark, but that consumers would not be confused because the telecom giant seemed unlikely to expand into the movie theater business. "The 'Sky News' and 'Sky Cinemas' marks are more similar than they are dissimilar in sight, sound, meaning and overall commercial impression," Judge Frances Wolfson wrote for the board. "However, the services are...

