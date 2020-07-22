EU Defeat In Apple Could Lead To Trade War With US

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The European Union's defeat in its yearslong dispute against U.S. tech giant Apple further raises the likelihood of the EU pursuing its own path to taxing digital companies, elevating the chances of a trade war with the U.S. An EU court overturned a 2016 finding that Ireland's tax breaks gave Apple a competitive advantage. (AP) The judgment of the EU's lower General Court on July 15, which found that Ireland's tax arrangements with Apple were in line with EU rules prohibiting government aid that gives some companies an unfair advantage, comes as the U.S. has blocked international negotiations on rewriting the global...

