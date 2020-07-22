Apple, Shyamalan Recoup Fees After Beating Copyright Suit

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge is ordering a screenwriter to repay more than $160,000 in legal bills that Apple and M. Night Shyamalan spent fending off her failed copyright infringement lawsuit over the Apple TV+ series "Servant." Two months after ruling Shyamalan's show bore little resemblance to a film called "The Truth About Emanuel," the judge ordered filmmaker Francesca Gregorini on Tuesday to repay the fees for filing an "objectively unreasonable" copyright lawsuit. "Plaintiff offered the court a list of scattered similarities, many of which the court found to be mischaracterizations of one or both the works at issue, in an attempt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS