Booster Seat Maker Hit With False Ad Suit Over Safety Claims

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action in Georgia federal court is accusing Graco Children's Products Inc. of advertising its booster seats as safe for children as light as 30 pounds, despite knowing for decades that the seats don't provide adequate protection in a car accident. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Jennifer Murphy alleges that Graco's TurboBooster Highback Car Seat and AFFIX Youth Booster Seats are unsafe for children under 40 pounds and that the company's claims they're safe in side-impact accidents are baseless. "Graco wanted to corner the market on booster seats and thus falsely claims parents can safely transition their children to...

