Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Union Pacific, Metra's Fight Over Chicago Rail Lines Heats Up

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Chicago's commuter rail system, Metra, asked regulators Tuesday to block Union Pacific from pulling out of operating three commuter rail lines in the region, saying the railroad is required by federal law to maintain certain levels of passenger service.

Metra filed a petition Tuesday with the Surface Transportation Board seeking a preliminary injunction barring Union Pacific Railroad Co. from pulling its operations on the UP North, UP West and UP Northwest lines, which serve thousands of riders in the Chicago area.

The STB is the independent federal agency that regulates rail rates, mergers, line abandonments and other economic rail matters. Metra...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!