Calif. Workers' $2.8M Diamond Resorts Wage Deal Stands

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has denied an objection bid by a group of Diamond Resorts workers against a $2.8 million wage-and-hour class settlement reached between the timeshare company and a separate worker group, ruling that the deal was fair and reasonable. A three-member appellate court panel said in its 38-page unpublished opinion filed Tuesday that objectors led by former employee Autumn Smith failed to make a convincing argument that ex-worker Ward Johnson's competing class action against Diamond Resorts International Inc. and related entities was deficient because Smith's claims were worth tens of millions of dollars more. "We conclude the trial court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS