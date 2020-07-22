NY, NM Fight Back Against Immigrant Arrests In Courthouses

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT) -- States continued to fight back against the arrest of immigrants inside courthouses Wednesday as New York passed a bill targeting the practice and New Mexico filed the latest in a string of lawsuits against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The New York Senate and Assembly passed the Protect Our Courts Act that protects court attendees, including litigants, witnesses and family members, from civil arrests during court proceedings. Under the bill, which is awaiting New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's signature, ICE would have to have a warrant or court order to make a courthouse arrest. If ICE violates the law, the bill...

