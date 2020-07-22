Taylor Swift Shakes Off Soul Artist's IP Suit Yet Again

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Tuesday tossed for good a Los Angeles soul artist's fourth lawsuit claiming Taylor Swift ripped off his song "Haters Gone Hate" to create her hit "Shake It Off," saying he might be declared a vexatious litigant if he keeps filing the same dismissed claims. In a five-page order, U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. dismissed with prejudice Jesse Graham's suit against Swift, Universal Music Group Inc. and Big Machine Label Group LLC, finding that Graham essentially consented to dismissal after he failed to oppose the pop star's June motion. Swift had argued that Graham's infringement claim was...

