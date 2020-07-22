Ex-Teamster Boss Who Called Bribes 'Pizza' Gets 18 Months

Law360, New York (July 22, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A former Teamsters vice president who got $55,000 in bribes from a health plan manager in exchange for union business, and who was fired after getting caught referring to payments as "pizza," was sentenced to 18 months in prison by a Manhattan federal judge Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres also ordered John Ulrich, 50, to forfeit $55,000 and asked for briefing that could see him put on the hook for as much as $590,000 of restitution for financial damage he caused to the health plan, Crossroads Healthcare Management, which he allegedly further bilked by forcing it to give discounts to...

