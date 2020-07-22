Atty Sanctioned After Missing Hearing, Blaming Technology

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday sanctioned counsel representing law firm Krentsel & Guzman LLP in its $10 million negligence suit against JPMorgan Chase NA after the attorney claimed "technological difficulties" caused her to miss a teleconference. In a four-page order, U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni levied sanctions against the firm's in-house attorney, Marcia Raicus, who didn't show up to an 11:30 a.m. pretrial phone conference on July 10 that she had scheduled for her firm. When the judge's staff called Raicus and told her to call into the hearing immediately, Raicus still failed to dial in by 11:40...

