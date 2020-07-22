First American Title Insurance Charged In NY Over Data Leak

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- New York's financial services regulator has hit leading title insurer First American Title Insurance Co. with charges stemming from an alleged vulnerability in the company's information systems that led to consumers' sensitive personal information being exposed, according to a notice on Tuesday. The New York State Department of Financial Services said that First American's public-facing website featured a vulnerability that exposed hundreds of millions of documents, many of which contained consumers' bank account numbers, mortgage and tax records and social security numbers, among other personal information. "From at least October 2014 through May 2019, due to a known vulnerability on [First...

